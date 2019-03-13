Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Israel says it uncovered militant network on Syria frontier

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it uncovered a militant network run by the Lebanese Hezbollah group inside Syria, along the frontier with Israel.

Wednesday’s statement quotes Brig. Gen. Amit Fisher as warning the Lebanese militant group that Israel will “not allow any attempt by Hezbollah to entrench itself near the border.”

It says Israeli forces “will act with all our might to force this terrorist organization out” — signaling possible new actions by the Israeli military inside Syria.

The statement says the network, which Hezbollah runs together with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, is stockpiling weapons, collecting intelligence and recruiting locals for attacks against Israel.

The Israeli military says Hezbollah operative Ali Musa Daqduq is the network’s commander and also claims it operates independently of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s authority.

Associated Press

