Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

EU Brexit negotiator: UK must finally get its act together

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator says Britain must finally get its act together as a chaotic no-deal departure from the bloc is little more than two weeks away.

Michel Barnier said Wednesday it was time for Westminster to change tack, after the U.K. parliament handed Prime Minister Theresa May another huge defeat on her freshly renegotiated Brexit deal.

Barnier said that “again the House of Commons says what it does not want. Now this impasse can only be solved in the U.K.”

The EU parliament’s Brexit group was meeting to assess the situation in Strasbourg, France before a plenary debate on the impasse.

British lawmakers rejected May’s Brexit deal in a 391-242 vote on Tuesday night. Parliament will vote Wednesday on whether to leave the EU without a deal.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado Springs Police investigating deadly shooting
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Police investigating deadly shooting

11:43 pm
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13

10:42 pm
New Pentagon transgender rule sets limits for troops
News

New Pentagon transgender rule sets limits for troops

10:41 pm
Colorado Springs Police investigating deadly shooting
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Police investigating deadly shooting

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13

New Pentagon transgender rule sets limits for troops
News

New Pentagon transgender rule sets limits for troops

Scroll to top
Skip to content