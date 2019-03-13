Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Albania, N. Macedonia hope Europe launches accession talks

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The leaders of both Albania and North Macedonia say they believe that the European Union will decide in June to open membership talks with them.

North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, who on Wednesday was in Tirana to meet with his counterpart Edi Rama, said they expect “the EU to take a positive stand on our two countries … so that we fulfil this strategic goal.”

Brussels decided last June that membership talks with Albania and Macedonia — recently renamed North Macedonia — may open if the two nations continue with the progress of reform.

The two prime ministers said their Cabinets have complied with all requests, including reforms in their judiciaries and public administration.

Associated Press

