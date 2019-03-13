Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
2 arrested in Georgia for trying to sell uranium

MOSCOW (AP) — Security officials in the country of Georgia say two men have been arrested for possessing uranium that they were planning to sell.

A statement from the State Security Service on Wednesday said the two were arrested in Kobuleti, a town on the Black Sea.

The statement said they were in possession of about 40 grams of uranium-238. That is the most common isotope of uranium and is not fissile but can be used to produce highly fissile plutonium-239.

The arrested men aimed to sell the uranium for $2.8 million, the statement said.

Associated Press

