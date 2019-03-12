Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Syria criticized US senator’ comment on Golan Heights

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s Foreign Ministry is blasting U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham for his comments in which he vowed to push for U.S. recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights calling them “arrogant” and stressing that Israeli occupation will eventually end.

The ministry’s statement on Tuesday said that according to the United Nations, the Golan Heights are considered Syrian occupied lands.

The South Carolina Republican said Monday he aimed to change the current U.S.-designation of the Golan, which Israel captured from Syria in 1967, as disputed territory. He spoke during a tour of the frontier with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel annexed the Golan Heights in 1981, a move not recognized by most of the international community.

The ministry said Golan residents are determined to continue the struggle until liberation.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county
Covering Colorado

Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county

9:54 am
Firefighters rescue moose stuck in window well in Keystone
Colorado Living

Firefighters rescue moose stuck in window well in Keystone

9:18 am
Wind and snow set to create dangerous driving conditions Wednesday
News

Wind and snow set to create dangerous driving conditions Wednesday

8:29 am
Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county
Covering Colorado

Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county

Firefighters rescue moose stuck in window well in Keystone
Colorado Living

Firefighters rescue moose stuck in window well in Keystone

Wind and snow set to create dangerous driving conditions Wednesday
News

Wind and snow set to create dangerous driving conditions Wednesday

Scroll to top
Skip to content