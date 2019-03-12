Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Stephen Hawking’s ex-nurse barred from practicing

LONDON (AP) — British regulators have barred Stephen Hawking’s former nurse from practicing after finding she failed to provide appropriate care to the late physicist.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council said Tuesday that it had struck off Patricia Dowdy for failing “to provide the standards of good, professional care that we expect and Professor Hawking deserved.”

The council says Dowdy faced multiple misconduct charges “including, financial misconduct, dishonesty, not providing appropriate care and failing to cooperate” with the council.

The council’s Matthew McClelland says the public expects the council to take action “in serious cases such as this.”

The best-known theoretical physicist of his time, Hawking wrote so plainly about the mysteries of space, time and black holes that his book “A Brief History of Time” became an international best-seller.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Warm with rain this evening before a dangerous winter storm Wednesday
Weather

Warm with rain this evening before a dangerous winter storm Wednesday

6:11 am
Former Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette attends Air Force pro day
Colorado Sports

Former Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette attends Air Force pro day

5:53 am
U.S. to withdraw all staff from embassy in Venezuela amid blackouts
News

U.S. to withdraw all staff from embassy in Venezuela amid blackouts

4:55 am
Warm with rain this evening before a dangerous winter storm Wednesday
Weather

Warm with rain this evening before a dangerous winter storm Wednesday

Former Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette attends Air Force pro day
Colorado Sports

Former Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette attends Air Force pro day

U.S. to withdraw all staff from embassy in Venezuela amid blackouts
News

U.S. to withdraw all staff from embassy in Venezuela amid blackouts

Scroll to top
Skip to content