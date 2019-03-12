Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

South Africa’s president endorses Zimbabwe leader

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — South Africa’s president says he supports Zimbabwe’s government, ignoring reports of human right abuses to crush persistent dissent in the neighboring country.

On a visit to Zimbabwe Tuesday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa endorsed President Emmerson Mnangagwa, repeating calls for an end to Western sanctions and urging the international community to assist the once-prosperous country.

He described the sanctions against Mnangagwa and dozens of other top Zimbabwean officials as “unfair” and “unjust.” He promised South Africa will assist Zimbabwe’s economic recovery “within our means.”

Ramaphosa’s comments came as Human Rights Watch issued a report urging him and other southern African leaders to push Zimbabwe’s president “to put an end to security force abuses.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county
Covering Colorado

Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county

9:54 am
Firefighters rescue moose stuck in window well in Keystone
Colorado Living

Firefighters rescue moose stuck in window well in Keystone

9:18 am
Wind and snow set to create dangerous driving conditions Wednesday
News

Wind and snow set to create dangerous driving conditions Wednesday

8:29 am
Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county
Covering Colorado

Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county

Firefighters rescue moose stuck in window well in Keystone
Colorado Living

Firefighters rescue moose stuck in window well in Keystone

Wind and snow set to create dangerous driving conditions Wednesday
News

Wind and snow set to create dangerous driving conditions Wednesday

Scroll to top
Skip to content