Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Mexican top cop: security is deficient throughout country

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s top security official says that “security is deficient in almost the whole country,” after a large group of migrants went missing in northern Mexico.

Public Safety Secretary Alfonso Durazo says the number of men pulled off a bus last week in the border state of Tamaulipas has been reported as anywhere between 19 and 25.

Durazo said Tuesday the conflicting reports came from investigators and the bus driver.

The driver said hooded men pointed guns at the bus and later climbed aboard with a list of names of those they abducted. All were apparently migrants and may have contracted human traffickers to be smuggled into the United States, but they weren’t part of a caravan.

Durazo said Mexico simply doesn’t have enough police to cover the whole country.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Be prepared for winter weather in Colorado
Covering Colorado

Be prepared for winter weather in Colorado

3:42 pm
Juvenile suspect wanted for December shooting at Citadel Mall now in custody
Covering Colorado

Juvenile suspect wanted for December shooting at Citadel Mall now in custody

2:53 pm
Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county
Covering Colorado

Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county

2:35 pm
Be prepared for winter weather in Colorado
Covering Colorado

Be prepared for winter weather in Colorado

Juvenile suspect wanted for December shooting at Citadel Mall now in custody
Covering Colorado

Juvenile suspect wanted for December shooting at Citadel Mall now in custody

Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county
Covering Colorado

Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county

Scroll to top
Skip to content