Man City sets up scheme to compensate sexual abuse victims

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City has set up a scheme to compensate victims of child sexual abuse experienced at the club.

City says a “redress scheme for survivors” has been launched, while reiterating its “heartfelt sympathy to all victims for the unimaginably traumatic experiences that they endured.”

The club said in a statement Tuesday it could not go into precise details about the scheme because of ongoing investigations into historic instances of sexual abuse that have uncovered allegations against John Broome, who worked as a youth coach in the 1960s. Broome is now dead.

Another former youth coach at City, Barry Bennell, was last year jailed for 30 years for abusing 12 young footballers after being convicted of 50 child sexual offenses committed between 1979 and 1991.

City says “all victims were entitled to expect full protection from the kind of harm they suffered as a result of their sexual abuse as children.”

___

