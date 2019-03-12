Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Group: Egyptian police abuse arrested transgender woman

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian rights group says authorities have abused a transgender woman arrested last week on charges of belonging to a terrorist group, subjecting her to a forced anal exam that amounted to torture and sexual harassment.

The Egyptian Commission for Rights and Freedoms said late on Monday that Malak el-Kashef was forced to have a body cavity search took place at a government hospital the previous day.

The Cairo-based group called for el-Kashef to be released “unconditionally.”

El-Kashef was arrested over calls for protests following a Feb. 27 train crash in Cairo that killed at least 25 people. Rights groups said dozens have been arrested over the calls.

Prosecutors ordered her held for 15 days on suspicion of belonging to a terrorist group, a reference to the banned Muslim Brotherhood.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
U.S. to withdraw all staff from embassy in Venezuela amid blackouts
News

U.S. to withdraw all staff from embassy in Venezuela amid blackouts

4:55 am
19 month old killed in I-25 crash
News

19 month old killed in I-25 crash

11:56 pm
Expert: Law enforcement getting better at animal neglect cases
News

Expert: Law enforcement getting better at animal neglect cases

10:33 pm
U.S. to withdraw all staff from embassy in Venezuela amid blackouts
News

U.S. to withdraw all staff from embassy in Venezuela amid blackouts

19 month old killed in I-25 crash
News

19 month old killed in I-25 crash

Expert: Law enforcement getting better at animal neglect cases
News

Expert: Law enforcement getting better at animal neglect cases

Scroll to top
Skip to content