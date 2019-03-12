Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
China launches new rhetorical broadside against Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China says attempts by Taiwan’s government to block its goal of bringing the self-governing island under Beijing’s control are like “stretching out an arm to block a car.”

The new rhetorical broadside was launched late Tuesday against Taiwanese President Tsai Ying-wen following her announcement of guidelines to counter China’s “one country, two systems” framework for political unification with the island.

The statement from the spokesman for the Chinese Cabinet’s Taiwan Affairs Office, An Fengshan, accused Tsai of harming relations between the sides and using the welfare of the Taiwanese people as a “poker chip” for the sake of electoral gains.

China says Taiwan is a part of its territory that must be brought under its control by force if necessary.

Tsai was elected in 2016 and faces re-election next year.

Associated Press

