Boeing crashes alarm travelers, groundings snowball

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Fatal crashes of Boeing 737 Max 8 planes less than five months apart have alarmed the public, triggering a wave of groundings worldwide, but experts say reported similarities between the two disasters are not conclusive evidence of a shared cause.

The Ethiopian Airlines crash Sunday which claimed 157 lives was the second for the new Boeing plane after a Max 8 jet operated by Indonesia’s Lion Air plunged into the Java Sea in October, killing 189 people.

Jakarta-based aviation expert Gerry Soejatman said airlines are being inundated with calls from travelers which along with governments grounding Max 8 fleets “shows that the public is scared.”

Aviation experts contacted by Associated Press said only flight data recorders can provide conclusive evidence about what caused the Ethiopian Airlines crash.

U.S. to withdraw all staff from embassy in Venezuela amid blackouts
19 month old killed in I-25 crash
Expert: Law enforcement getting better at animal neglect cases
