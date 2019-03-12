Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Belgium jails Frenchman for life over Jewish Museum attack

BRUSSELS (AP) — A Belgian court has sentenced a French citizen to life in prison on terror charges for gunning down four people at the Brussels Jewish Museum four years ago.

Just before he was sentenced early Tuesday, Mehdi Nemmouche, who prosecutors say fought for the Islamic State group in Syria, said, “Life goes on.”

Nemmouche was found guilty last week on four counts of “terrorist murder” for shooting dead an Israeli couple and two people working at the museum.

State broadcaster RTBF says Nacer Bendrer was sentenced to 15 years in prison for supplying the revolver and assault rifle used in the May 24, 2014, killing.

The shooting was the first high-profile attack in Europe by a suspected foreign fighter and crystalized fears that extremists would return to sow terror at home.

Associated Press

