Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Australian cardinal sentenced to prison for child sex abuse

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge has sentenced the most senior Catholic to be convicted of child sex abuse to 6 years in prison for molesting two choirboys in a Melbourne cathedral more than 20 years ago.

Victoria state County Court Chief Judge Peter Kidd on Wednesday ordered Cardinal George Pell to serve a minimum of 3 years and 8 months before he is eligible for parole.

Pope Francis’ former finance minister was convicted in December of orally raping a 13-year-old choirboy and indecently dealing with the boy and the boy’s 13-year-old friend in the late 1990s. The assaults happened just months after Pell became archbishop of Melbourne. A court order had suppressed media reporting the news until last month.

The 77-year-old denies the allegations and will appeal his convictions in June.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
What does it take for a storm to be a “Blizzard”?
Weather Science

What does it take for a storm to be a “Blizzard”?

6:52 pm
Emergency Operations Centers will activate because of approaching severe winter weather
News

Emergency Operations Centers will activate because of approaching severe winter weather

6:42 pm
Deadly crash prompts safety evaluation
Covering Colorado

Deadly crash prompts safety evaluation

5:49 pm
What does it take for a storm to be a “Blizzard”?
Weather Science

What does it take for a storm to be a “Blizzard”?

Emergency Operations Centers will activate because of approaching severe winter weather
News

Emergency Operations Centers will activate because of approaching severe winter weather

Deadly crash prompts safety evaluation
Covering Colorado

Deadly crash prompts safety evaluation

Scroll to top
Skip to content