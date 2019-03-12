Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Anti-Brexit Britons hit Irish pub in Brussels to watch vote

BRUSSELS (AP) — A small group of British citizens who oppose Brexit were in an Irish pub in Belgium’s capital when they watched a vote on their country’s future.

The Britons drinking beer in Brussels had their eyes fixed intently on the James Joyce pub’s TV as lawmakers in London said “yea” or “nay” to Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

The agreement’s resounding defeat Tuesday night drew a smattering of applause in the bar, which is located down the road from the headquarters of the EU’s executive European Commission.

At other times, the anti-Brexit crowd booed May and cried “Yes! Yes!” when the possibility of the U.K. abandoning its planned departure was mentioned.

The pub’s co-owner, Jessica Fitch, summed up the mood before the vote, saying Brexit makes her “feel like something has been ripped away from me.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

