Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Algerians keep up pressure after president’s half-concession

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algerian students are protesting President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s decision to delay presidential elections indefinitely.

Bouteflika’s announcement Monday to withdrew his candidacy for a fifth term cheered his opponents.

But on Tuesday, there was more skepticism over his decision to delay an April 18 election without setting a new date, which opponents say could leave him in power indefinitely

Protesters question Bouteflika’s fitness for office after a 2013 stroke that has left him largely hidden from public view. They’re also angry at the gas-rich country’s power structure seen as secretive and corrupt.

Many protesters are now demanding that Bouteflika step down April 18 instead of waiting for a new vote.

Student protests started Tuesday in Algiers and are planned in other cities, and nationwide protests are expected Friday.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
19 month old killed in I-25 crash
News

19 month old killed in I-25 crash

11:56 pm
Expert: Law enforcement getting better at animal neglect cases
News

Expert: Law enforcement getting better at animal neglect cases

10:33 pm
Texan dies in Colorado skydiving mishap one day before 18th birthday
Covering Colorado

Texan dies in Colorado skydiving mishap one day before 18th birthday

10:03 pm
19 month old killed in I-25 crash
News

19 month old killed in I-25 crash

Expert: Law enforcement getting better at animal neglect cases
News

Expert: Law enforcement getting better at animal neglect cases

Texan dies in Colorado skydiving mishap one day before 18th birthday
Covering Colorado

Texan dies in Colorado skydiving mishap one day before 18th birthday

Scroll to top
Skip to content