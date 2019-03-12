Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Aid groups appeal for Syria funds as donors meet in Brussels

BRUSSELS (AP) — Aid organizations are appealing for funds to help Syria recover from an eight-year war that has driven more than 6 million people from the country and displaced many more inside Syria.

Donors from around 85 countries are gathering in Brussels for a pledging conference.

NGOs and think-tanks insist that the conflict, which has killed more than 400,000 people and sparked a refugee exodus that destabilized Syria’s neighbors and hit Europe, is far from over.

Oxfam Syria Director Moutaz Adham said Tuesday that funds are “needed for essential services like water, education and health-care,” and that without it “Syrians will continue to suffer for many more years to come.”

Around 80 percent of people inside Syria live in extreme poverty. Refugees are reluctant to return, fearing violence, conscription or prison.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Warm with rain this evening before a dangerous winter storm Wednesday
Weather

Warm with rain this evening before a dangerous winter storm Wednesday

6:11 am
Former Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette attends Air Force pro day
Colorado Sports

Former Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette attends Air Force pro day

5:53 am
U.S. to withdraw all staff from embassy in Venezuela amid blackouts
News

U.S. to withdraw all staff from embassy in Venezuela amid blackouts

4:55 am
Warm with rain this evening before a dangerous winter storm Wednesday
Weather

Warm with rain this evening before a dangerous winter storm Wednesday

Former Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette attends Air Force pro day
Colorado Sports

Former Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette attends Air Force pro day

U.S. to withdraw all staff from embassy in Venezuela amid blackouts
News

U.S. to withdraw all staff from embassy in Venezuela amid blackouts

Scroll to top
Skip to content