WWWorries? Inventor of Web laments coming-of-age woes

GENEVA (AP) — The inventor of the World Wide Web knows his revolutionary innovation is coming of age, and doesn’t always like what he sees: state-sponsored hacking, online harassment, hate speech and misinformation among the ills of its “digital adolescence.”

Tim Berners-Lee issued a cri-de-coeur letter and spoke to a few reporters Monday on the eve of the 30-year anniversary of his first paper with an outline of what would become the web — a first step toward transforming countless lives and the global economy.

The European Organization for Nuclear Research plans to host Berners-Lee and other web aficionados on Tuesday.

Berners-Lee said: “We’re celebrating, but we’re also very concerned.”

Late last year, a key threshold was crossed — roughly half the world has gotten online. Today some 2 billion websites exist.

Associated Press

Colorado Springs Police seized guns and over 1,000 pills during search
Covering Colorado

Teen dies in Fremont Co skydiving accident, business owner not sure what happened
Covering Colorado

Sheriff’s Office investigating animal cruelty case in eastern El Paso County
Covering Colorado

