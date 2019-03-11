Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
UN says methamphetamine output booming in Southeast Asia

BANGKOK (AP) — The U.N.’s anti-drug agency says production of methamphetamine is skyrocketing in Southeast Asia, with prices dropping and usage expanding.

A report released Monday by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime says that even as seizures of the drug known as speed, ice and “ya ba” in its various forms reached a record high last year, street prices dropped, indicating increased availability.

The agency said methamphetamine has become the main drug of concern in 12 out of 13 East Asian and Southeast Asian countries, up from five a decade ago. The only exception was Vietnam.

Asia’s methamphetamine comes largely from areas of Myanmar which also have historically been a major source of opium and heroin.

Associated Press

