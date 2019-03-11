Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Pakistan’s anti-graft tribunal indicts ex-premier, 6 others

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani anti-graft tribunal has indicted former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and six others over millions of dollars in losses because of delays to a power project.

Monday’s indictments came years after the country’s anti-graft body, called National Accountability Bureau, concluded in its findings that Ashraf and six other officials and politicians had caused the government severe losses over the Nandipur project. Ashraf served as prime minister in 2012.

One of the accused politicians, Babar Awan, is a senior leader of Prime Minister Imran Khan Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

Khan came into power in last year’s parliamentary elections after campaigning on promises to route corruption from the government. His predecessor, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, was removed from office over corruption allegations. Sharif is currently in prison and facing multiple trials.

Associated Press

