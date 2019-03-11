Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Pakistani, Indian troops trade fire in Kashmir, killing 1

MUZAFARABAD, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani police official says Indian troops from across the frontier in the disputed Kashmir region have shelled the Pakistani-controlled sector, killing a 70-year-old man.

Local police chief Arshad Naqvi said on Monday that the man was visiting his daughter the previous day in an attempt to try and take her to a safer area when he was killed.

An Indian army spokesman, Col. Rajesh Kalia, blamed Pakistani troops for initiating fire on Sunday, saying four villagers in Indian-controlled Kashmir were wounded.

Tensions escalated last month after India launched an airstrike inside Pakistan, targeting militants blamed for a Feb. 14 suicide bombing in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed 40 troops.

Pakistan retaliated at the time by shooting down two Indian planes and capturing a pilot, who was later returned to India.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Black box from crashed plane in Ethiopia has been recovered
News

Black box from crashed plane in Ethiopia has been recovered

5:35 am
Fire under control in Colorado Springs, no one injured
Covering Colorado

Fire under control in Colorado Springs, no one injured

4:27 am
Charlotte Russe, Sears on their way out of southern Colorado
Covering Colorado

Charlotte Russe, Sears on their way out of southern Colorado

10:41 pm
Black box from crashed plane in Ethiopia has been recovered
News

Black box from crashed plane in Ethiopia has been recovered

Fire under control in Colorado Springs, no one injured
Covering Colorado

Fire under control in Colorado Springs, no one injured

Charlotte Russe, Sears on their way out of southern Colorado
Covering Colorado

Charlotte Russe, Sears on their way out of southern Colorado

Scroll to top
Skip to content