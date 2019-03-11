Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Indonesian woman’s village celebrates her newfound freedom

RANCASUMUR, Indonesia (AP) — Relatives and neighbors of the Indonesian woman accused of killing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half brother in Malaysia are preparing an emotional welcome home party after charges against her were unexpectedly dropped.

Preparing Siti Aisyah’s favorite spicy beef dish, her aunt Siti Sudarmi said, “We were sure sooner or later she would be freed because she is innocent.”

Malaysia on Monday freed Aisyah from two years of detention following concerted lobbying by the Indonesian government.

It was a stunning twist in a bizarre tale. Prosecutors alleged Aisyah and a Vietnamese woman smeared VX nerve agent on Kim Jong Nam’s face at a Malaysian airport in 2017, causing his death.

The two women said they thought they were carrying out a prank for a reality TV show.

