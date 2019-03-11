Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Germany to keep pressing Turkey on permits for reporters

BERLIN (AP) — The German government says it will continue to press Turkey to grant foreign reporters the necessary credentials to work in the country.

Two German journalists who were denied media credentials to work in Turkey were forced to leave the country Sunday, prompting protests from German officials.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Monday that “for us the case of these two journalists who left doesn’t end with their departure. We will continue to represent their interests.”

Seibert urged the Turkish government to “find a swift solution for the German and European journalists who, as you know, are still waiting for news on whether their accreditation will be extended.”

Asked about the situation for Turkish reporters, Seibert said Germany is “very conscious of the difficult situation of free journalism in Turkey”

Associated Press

