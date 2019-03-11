Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Former Congolese vice president seeks compensation from ICC

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A former vice president of Congo who was acquitted on appeal at the International Criminal Court of crimes in Central African Republic is seeking millions of euros (dollars) in compensation.

Lawyers for Jean-Pierre Bemba released a lengthy written application Monday in which they ask judges at the global court to award Bemba a total of nearly 69 million euros ($77 million).

The sum includes compensation for a decade he spent in jail and also covers legal costs and losses to his assets, which were frozen by the court.

Appeals judges last year overturned Bemba’s 2016 convictions as a military commander on two counts of crimes against humanity and three counts of war crimes for a campaign of murder, rape and pillaging by his troops in Central African Republic from 2002-2003.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Black box from crashed plane in Ethiopia has been recovered
News

Black box from crashed plane in Ethiopia has been recovered

5:35 am
Fire under control in Colorado Springs, no one injured
Covering Colorado

Fire under control in Colorado Springs, no one injured

4:27 am
Charlotte Russe, Sears on their way out of southern Colorado
Covering Colorado

Charlotte Russe, Sears on their way out of southern Colorado

10:41 pm
Black box from crashed plane in Ethiopia has been recovered
News

Black box from crashed plane in Ethiopia has been recovered

Fire under control in Colorado Springs, no one injured
Covering Colorado

Fire under control in Colorado Springs, no one injured

Charlotte Russe, Sears on their way out of southern Colorado
Covering Colorado

Charlotte Russe, Sears on their way out of southern Colorado

Scroll to top
Skip to content