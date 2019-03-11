Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Dutch firebrand Wilders: Man with knives detained at event

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A man carrying two knives and an ax was detained over the weekend shortly before anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders was due to hand out political flyers before provincial elections.

Wilders tweeted about the incident Monday. The country’s counter-terrorism coordinator confirmed that the man was carrying knives and an ax but declined to release any further details about the man or whether he faced charges.

Wilders, who is known for his strident anti-Islam rhetoric, lives under round-the-clock protection following years of death threats.

Wilders complimented law enforcement authorities for their alertness, saying they “prevented a lot of misery.”

The incident happened Saturday in the southern town of Heerlen. Wilders tweeted then that counterterror officials told him a “confused man” had been detained a few minutes before his arrival.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Second Dr. Phil episode about Watts murders airs today on KOAA 5
Covering Colorado

Second Dr. Phil episode about Watts murders airs today on KOAA 5

7:48 am
A few flurries this morning with wide spread showers south and in the plains tonight
Weather

A few flurries this morning with wide spread showers south and in the plains tonight

6:42 am
Red Mountain Pass closed ‘indefinitely’ after monster avalanche
Covering Colorado

Red Mountain Pass closed ‘indefinitely’ after monster avalanche

6:32 am
Second Dr. Phil episode about Watts murders airs today on KOAA 5
Covering Colorado

Second Dr. Phil episode about Watts murders airs today on KOAA 5

A few flurries this morning with wide spread showers south and in the plains tonight
Weather

A few flurries this morning with wide spread showers south and in the plains tonight

Red Mountain Pass closed ‘indefinitely’ after monster avalanche
Covering Colorado

Red Mountain Pass closed ‘indefinitely’ after monster avalanche

Scroll to top
Skip to content