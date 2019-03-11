Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
China’s MoBike shutting some international operations

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese bike-sharing startup Mobike is shutting down operations in Australia and South and Southeast Asia, months after rival Ofo began winding down its international division.

The company said in a statement Monday that its international business is “undergoing rationalization to improve efficiency.”

In recent years, Mobike, Ofo and other startups have flooded Chinese cities with bright, candy-colored two-wheelers that are unlocked and tracked using smartphone apps. Two years ago, Mobike began expanding into overseas markets, bringing its signature orange bikes first to Singapore, then Europe, the Americas, and other countries.

Technology publication TechCrunch said Friday that Mobike would shutter all its international operations. Mobike spokesman Steve Milton called the report “exaggerated,” saying the closures were limited to Southeast Asia, specifically India, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia.

Associated Press

