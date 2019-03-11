Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Case of 43 disappeared students gets fresh start in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The disappearance of 43 Mexican students at the hands of police in 2014 is entering a new phase with the launch of a group that will try to shed light on the still-murky case.

Monday’s inauguration of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights group comes after new President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s government set up a truth commission in January.

Deputy Interior Secretary Alejandro Encinas said the experts will have access “without restrictions” to information on the case.

A government investigation concluded the teachers’ college students were taken by police in Iguala, handed over to drug cartel thugs and then burned at a dump.

Outside experts have cast doubt on that theory, citing irregularities, a lack of forensic evidence and possible obstructions of justice at multiple levels of government.

Associated Press

