German rail operator halts trains as storm hits west

BERLIN (AP) — German train company Deutsche Bahn is halting long-distance and some regional train traffic in the west of the country because of a storm.

The company said Sunday it’s stopping trains at stations in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia because several lines have been blocked by trees falling on tracks.

Germany’s meteorological agency DWD has issued a storm warning until late Sunday for large parts of the western and central Germany, with gusts of up to 120 kph (75 mph) expected.

A large cargo crane was blown over in Duisburg, partially landing in the Rhine river.

German news agency dpa reported that zoos in Dortmund, Wuppertal and Hamm were also shut as a precaution because of the storm.

Why do we have daylight savings time?
Why do we have daylight savings time?

Inmate escaped from Colorado correctional facility
Inmate escaped from Colorado correctional facility

Cooler and clearing today, active week
Cooler and clearing today, active week

