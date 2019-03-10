Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
First time in Baghdad: Iran’s president to visit Iraq

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is making his first official visit to Iraq this week as he faces mounting pressure from hard-liners at home in the wake of the unravelling of the nuclear deal under the Trump administration.

Rouhani’s trip — billed as “historic and noble” by his foreign minister — is meant to solidify ties between Shiite power Iran and Iraq’s Shiite led-government.

It’s also Iran’s response to President Donald Trump’s snap December trip to Iraq during which he said U.S. forces are in Iraq to watch Iran.

Iran’s top diplomat, Mohammad Javad Zarif, was in Baghdad on Sunday to prepare for Rouhani’s three-day visit, which starts Monday.

Zarif told the official IRNA news agency that Rouhani’s visit will provide an opportunity for reaching “serious understandings” between the two neighbors.

Associated Press

Associated Press

