Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi involved in fatal crash

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — The Ethiopian prime minister’s office says an Ethiopian Airlines plane has crashed on its way to Nairobi, with deaths reported.

The office issued a statement Sunday morning saying the Boeing 737 was on a regularly scheduled flight when it crashed. The statement gave no details.

A spokesman for the airline confirmed the plane crashed while heading from Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa. It is not yet clear where the crash occurred. The airline has not issued a statement.

The state-owned Ethiopian Airlines calls itself Africa’s largest carrier and has ambitions of becoming the gateway to the continent.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado College Claims The Gold Pan with 1-0 Victory Over Denver
Sports

Colorado College Claims The Gold Pan with 1-0 Victory Over Denver

12:07 am
City Council candidates talk about ways to address a growing homeless population
Election Watch

City Council candidates talk about ways to address a growing homeless population

10:11 pm
WATCH AGAIN: Colorado Springs City Council Candidate Forum
Election Watch

WATCH AGAIN: Colorado Springs City Council Candidate Forum

9:24 pm
Colorado College Claims The Gold Pan with 1-0 Victory Over Denver
Sports

Colorado College Claims The Gold Pan with 1-0 Victory Over Denver

City Council candidates talk about ways to address a growing homeless population
Election Watch

City Council candidates talk about ways to address a growing homeless population

WATCH AGAIN: Colorado Springs City Council Candidate Forum
Election Watch

WATCH AGAIN: Colorado Springs City Council Candidate Forum

Scroll to top
Skip to content