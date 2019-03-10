Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

7-phased voting for India’s national election in April, May

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Election Commission has announced that the upcoming national election will be held in seven phases in April and May as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party seeks a second term.

Chief election commissioner Sunil Arora said Sunday the election will be held April 11, 18 and 23, and May 6, 12 and 19.

About 900 million people are eligible to vote in a staggered process allowing the government to deploy tens of thousands of troops to prevent violence and the capture of voting stations by party activists.

The votes will be counted May 23.

Modi’s Bhartiya Janata Party hopes the government’s recent tough stand against Pakistan will help it retain popularity despite suffering a setback in December when it lost three key state elections to the Congress party.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Inmate escaped from Colorado correctional facility
Covering Colorado

Inmate escaped from Colorado correctional facility

5:46 am
Cooler and clearing today, active week
Weather

Cooler and clearing today, active week

5:06 am
Colorado College Claims The Gold Pan with 1-0 Victory Over Denver
Sports

Colorado College Claims The Gold Pan with 1-0 Victory Over Denver

12:07 am
Inmate escaped from Colorado correctional facility
Covering Colorado

Inmate escaped from Colorado correctional facility

Cooler and clearing today, active week
Weather

Cooler and clearing today, active week

Colorado College Claims The Gold Pan with 1-0 Victory Over Denver
Sports

Colorado College Claims The Gold Pan with 1-0 Victory Over Denver

Scroll to top
Skip to content