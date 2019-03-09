Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
UK official criticized after baby dies in Syrian camp

LONDON (AP) — British Home Secretary Sajid Javid is facing criticism after the death of a U.K. teenager’s baby in a Syrian camp.

Shamima Begum, who had left London as a 15-year-old in 2015 to join the Islamic State group, had pleaded with British authorities before her baby was born to let her return to the U.K. to raise the child.

But Javid revoked her passport, saying Begum hadn’t shown any remorse.

Fellow Conservative Party lawmaker Phillip Lee said Saturday he was “deeply concerned” by Javid’s handling of the case.

He said is it clear 19-year-old Begum “holds abhorrent views,” but called her a child who was a product of British society.

Kirsty McNeill, a director at Save the Children UK, said it is possible the baby’s death could have been avoided.

Associated Press

Associated Press

