Suicide car bomb attack in northern Syria’s Manbij wounds 8

BEIRUT (AP) — An official with a U.S.-backed group says a suicide car bomb attacker has blown himself up near a military vehicle in the northern Syrian town of Manbij, wounding eight people, most of them civilians.

Sharfan Darwish, of the Kurdish-led Manbij Military Council, said the Saturday afternoon attack took place as a military car was passing as well as several civilian vehicles.

He said seven civilians were wounded, one of them seriously, as well as a U.S.-backed fighter.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, also reported the blast saying several civilians and fighters were wounded.

No one immediately claimed responsibility but in January the Islamic State group claimed a suicide attack in Manbij that killed 19 people, including two U.S. service members and two American civilians.

Associated Press

Associated Press

