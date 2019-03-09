Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Police protection for German mayor threatened after killing

BERLIN (AP) — A mayor in Germany has been put under police protection after receiving threats following the killing of a young woman earlier this week.

Michael Kissel, mayor of the western city of Worms, had called for calm after the killing of the 21-year-old woman, whose body was found with several stab wounds Wednesday at her parents’ home.

A 22-year-old Tunisian man she had been in a relationship with was arrested Thursday on suspicion of homicide.

The suspect’s past conviction for theft and rejected asylum application prompted accusations on social media that authorities aren’t doing enough to deport foreign criminals.

Friends and relatives of the victim are planning to hold a silent march in the woman’s honor late Saturday.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Winds gradually improve, dry weekend
Weather

Winds gradually improve, dry weekend

7:00 am
Man arrested for stealing car from Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Man arrested for stealing car from Colorado Springs

6:15 am
Saturday is the final day for Dillon Ice Castles
Covering Colorado

Saturday is the final day for Dillon Ice Castles

5:51 am
Winds gradually improve, dry weekend
Weather

Winds gradually improve, dry weekend

Man arrested for stealing car from Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Man arrested for stealing car from Colorado Springs

Saturday is the final day for Dillon Ice Castles
Covering Colorado

Saturday is the final day for Dillon Ice Castles

Scroll to top
Skip to content