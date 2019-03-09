Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Plane crash in central Colombia kills 12

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Authorities say a dozen people have been killed in a plane crash in central Colombia.

Colombia’s Civil Aviation Authority said the DC-3 aircraft declared an emergency late Saturday morning while en route to the city of Villavicencio.

Officials later confirmed that all 12 people aboard were killed in the accident.

The aircraft was reportedly operated by Laser air service and had departed from San Jose del Guaviare.

President Ivan Duque sent his condolences to the families of those killed and said authorities were working to identify the remains.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Quietly cooler Sunday…next week gets real interesting!
Weather

Quietly cooler Sunday…next week gets real interesting!

4:20 pm
CDOT to perform avalanche mitigation helicopter operations Sunday on I-70
Covering Colorado

CDOT to perform avalanche mitigation helicopter operations Sunday on I-70

3:58 pm
Wanted: More pastures for West’s overpopulated wild horses
Covering Colorado

Wanted: More pastures for West’s overpopulated wild horses

2:48 pm
Quietly cooler Sunday…next week gets real interesting!
Weather

Quietly cooler Sunday…next week gets real interesting!

CDOT to perform avalanche mitigation helicopter operations Sunday on I-70
Covering Colorado

CDOT to perform avalanche mitigation helicopter operations Sunday on I-70

Wanted: More pastures for West’s overpopulated wild horses
Covering Colorado

Wanted: More pastures for West’s overpopulated wild horses

Scroll to top
Skip to content