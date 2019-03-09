Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
More than 80 injured in Japan ferry accident

TOKYO (AP) — A ferry has collided with what apparently was a marine animal off a Japanese island, injuring more than 80 people.

Kyodo News agency cited Japan’s coast guard as saying the accident happened Saturday off Sado Island.

Five of the injuries were serious and a 15-centimeter (6-inch) crack was found at the ferry’s stern. But ferry operator Sado Steam Ship Co. said the jetfoil ferry still reached its intended destination on the island, located off the west coast of Japan’s main island of Honshu, according to Kyodo.

The ferry, which departed from Honshu’s Niigata Port, was carrying 121 passengers and four crew members.

Kyodo said the cause of the accident was under investigation by coast guard officials. The officials said the ferry may have struck a whale or other sea animal.

Associated Press

Associated Press

