Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Italy standoff over high-speed rail to France eases

ROME (AP) — Italy’s coalition partners appear to have temporarily resolved a dispute over the high-speed rail line to France, with an agreement to let new contract bids go out on schedule but without any financial commitments.

The standoff between the 5-Star Movement, which opposes the tunnel project, and the League which wants it, had sparked talk of a government crisis and the loss of about 300 million euros in European Union funding.

Premier Giuseppe Conte posted an exchange of letters Saturday on Facebook in which he informed the Italian-French company building the Turin-Lyon tunnel, TELT, saying it should stop all activity implicating financial commitments until Italy renegotiates the deal.

TELT responded saying it would go ahead and invite construction firms to bid for contracts as scheduled Monday, but delaying financing.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Denver firefighters rescue dogs from icy waters
Covering Colorado

Denver firefighters rescue dogs from icy waters

8:51 am
Winds gradually improve, dry weekend
Weather

Winds gradually improve, dry weekend

7:00 am
Man arrested for stealing car from Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Man arrested for stealing car from Colorado Springs

6:15 am
Denver firefighters rescue dogs from icy waters
Covering Colorado

Denver firefighters rescue dogs from icy waters

Winds gradually improve, dry weekend
Weather

Winds gradually improve, dry weekend

Man arrested for stealing car from Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Man arrested for stealing car from Colorado Springs

Scroll to top
Skip to content