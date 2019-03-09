Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Germany: Merkel successor backs Macron’s EU call

BERLIN (AP) — The leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party is backing French President Emmanuel Macron’s call for a stronger European Union.

In an op-ed published Saturday by weekly Welt am Sonntag, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer responded directly to Macron’s appeal Monday with proposals for tackling challenges including populism, economic uncertainty, international security and migration.

Several of her ideas are unlikely to find favor in France, however. Kramp-Karrenbauer called for the EU to have a permanent seat on the U.N. Security Council — where France currently has its own — and suggested the EU Parliament should stop holding sessions in Strasbourg, France.

The 56-year-old succeeded Merkel as leader of the ruling Christian Democratic Union in December. She is considered the front-runner to follow Merkel as chancellor.

Associated Press

