Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

French yellow vest protests hold 17th weekend of marches

PARIS (AP) — Hundreds of protesters in France’s yellow vest movement are on the streets for a 17th straight weekend in Paris and other cities to maintain pressure on the government to reverse policies they see as favoring the rich.

The Paris march began near the Arc de Triomphe on Saturday and was to end at the Luxembourg Gardens, where the Senate is located.

Women led the group, advocating for equal rights the day after International Women’s Day.

Marches were also being held in numerous other cities.

The numbers of protesters on the streets has diminished over the weeks, and polls have shown support by the French fading due to violence and damage that has marked some protests and losses for shopkeepers who have closed up to protect their wares.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Police looking for runaway at-risk teen
Covering Colorado

Police looking for runaway at-risk teen

5:11 am
Dateline offers new interviews, insight in Berreth case
News

Dateline offers new interviews, insight in Berreth case

10:48 pm
Gold Pan Still Alive as CC Upsets Denver, 2-1
News

Gold Pan Still Alive as CC Upsets Denver, 2-1

10:24 pm
Police looking for runaway at-risk teen
Covering Colorado

Police looking for runaway at-risk teen

Dateline offers new interviews, insight in Berreth case
News

Dateline offers new interviews, insight in Berreth case

Gold Pan Still Alive as CC Upsets Denver, 2-1
News

Gold Pan Still Alive as CC Upsets Denver, 2-1

Scroll to top
Skip to content