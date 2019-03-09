Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

‘Forbidden city’ tells Germany’s complex military history

ZOSSEN, Germany (AP) — From the Kaiser, via the Nazis to the Soviets, the armies that occupied the “Haus der Offiziere,” or officers’ complex, south of Berlin, reflect the military history of Germany.

Some 40,000 soldiers were stationed in the compound, known as the “forbidden city” because locals were rarely allowed in. It once featured a theater, a museum, shopping facilities, a swimming pool, as well as many barracks.

The complex, inaugurated in 1916, housed the military of German Kaiser Wilhelm II, served as the Nazis’ military command center during World War II — and then headquartered the Soviets’ military high command for East Germany during the Cold War.

The last Russian soldiers left the compound in 1994, and it has been empty ever since. It’s still mostly forbidden, but visitors can book tours of the vast complex.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Dateline offers new interviews, insight in Berreth case
News

Dateline offers new interviews, insight in Berreth case

10:48 pm
Gold Pan Still Alive as CC Upsets Denver, 2-1
News

Gold Pan Still Alive as CC Upsets Denver, 2-1

10:24 pm
Colorado State Fair changes admission prices for youth, adults
Covering Colorado

Colorado State Fair changes admission prices for youth, adults

9:21 pm
Dateline offers new interviews, insight in Berreth case
News

Dateline offers new interviews, insight in Berreth case

Gold Pan Still Alive as CC Upsets Denver, 2-1
News

Gold Pan Still Alive as CC Upsets Denver, 2-1

Colorado State Fair changes admission prices for youth, adults
Covering Colorado

Colorado State Fair changes admission prices for youth, adults

Scroll to top
Skip to content