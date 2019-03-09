‘Forbidden city’ tells Germany’s complex military history

ZOSSEN, Germany (AP) — From the Kaiser, via the Nazis to the Soviets, the armies that occupied the “Haus der Offiziere,” or officers’ complex, south of Berlin, reflect the military history of Germany.

Some 40,000 soldiers were stationed in the compound, known as the “forbidden city” because locals were rarely allowed in. It once featured a theater, a museum, shopping facilities, a swimming pool, as well as many barracks.

The complex, inaugurated in 1916, housed the military of German Kaiser Wilhelm II, served as the Nazis’ military command center during World War II — and then headquartered the Soviets’ military high command for East Germany during the Cold War.

The last Russian soldiers left the compound in 1994, and it has been empty ever since. It’s still mostly forbidden, but visitors can book tours of the vast complex.