Finland’s outgoing premier may bow out as party chair

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s outgoing prime minister, who abruptly tendered the resignation of his center-right government just weeks before the general election, says he won’t seek to remain as chairman of his party next year if support continues to decline.

Juha Sipila, now heading a caretaker government in the Nordic country, told Finnish public broadcaster YLE on Saturday that polls showing 14-percent support for the ruling Center Party meant “that I won’t for sure be running as a (chairman) candidate with that kind of support” at the 2020 party congress.

Sipila had headed a three-party coalition government since 2015, deciding in a surprise move Friday to step down because of the Cabinet’s failure to push through a social and health reform package.

Finland will hold a parliamentary election on April 14.

Associated Press

