Boca beats Lanus in landmark Argentine women’s soccer match

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s Boca Juniors women’s soccer team hammered Lanus 5-0 in La Bombonera Saturday in a landmark game that was the first time an official women’s tournament match was played in the legendary stadium.

The game, held prior to a Boca Juniors-Lanus men’s match, was highly anticipated coming a day after International Women’s Day and amid the rising force of Argentina’s feminist movement.

Women’s soccer in Argentina is still played by amateur athletes and one player recently took legal action against her club and the Argentine soccer federation to gain professional status.

On Saturday, when the teams took the field, a handful of Boca Juniors fans received the players with the same song they would sing to the men: “Boca, my good friend, we will be with you this campaign again.”