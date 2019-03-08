Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
UK’s May implores EU to help her win backing for Brexit deal

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May is battling to stave off defeat for her Brexit divorce deal, imploring the European Union to help her win approval from Parliament.

In a speech Friday — three weeks before Britain is due to leave the EU — May plans to tell the bloc that “it is in the European interest for the U.K. to leave with a deal.”

May’s office says she will warn that “decisions that the European Union makes over the next few days will have a big impact on the outcome of the vote.”

British lawmakers are due to vote for a second time Tuesday on the deal, which they overwhelmingly rejected in January. May has been trying to secure changes, but the EU is unwilling to change the 585-page agreement.

Associated Press

