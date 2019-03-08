Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Uber settles out of court in Dutch illegal service case

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch prosecutors say Uber has agreed to an out-of-court settlement of more than 2 million euros ($2.24 million) linked to an illegal service the ride hailing company offered in the Netherlands.

Prosecutors said Friday that Uber agreed to pay the fine and forfeit 309,409 euros ($347,196) of “criminal proceeds.”

The settlement was linked to a service called UberPop that Uber offered from July 2014 until November 2015. Prosecutors say it let drivers offer lifts despite not having a taxi license, which is required under Dutch law.

The person responsible for rolling out UberPop in the Netherlands has completed 90 hours of community service. Prosecutors have not released the person’s identity.

Uber said in an email: “We have changed the way we do business across the world.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
U.S. economy adds 20,000 jobs in February, unemployment falls to 3.8 percent
News

U.S. economy adds 20,000 jobs in February, unemployment falls to 3.8 percent

7:11 am
High winds later today & tonight with a light mix of rain and snow through the evening
Weather

High winds later today & tonight with a light mix of rain and snow through the evening

6:39 am
Lanes blocked after serious crash at Platte and Union in Colorado Springs
Breaking News

Lanes blocked after serious crash at Platte and Union in Colorado Springs

6:08 am
U.S. economy adds 20,000 jobs in February, unemployment falls to 3.8 percent
News

U.S. economy adds 20,000 jobs in February, unemployment falls to 3.8 percent

High winds later today & tonight with a light mix of rain and snow through the evening
Weather

High winds later today & tonight with a light mix of rain and snow through the evening

Lanes blocked after serious crash at Platte and Union in Colorado Springs
Breaking News

Lanes blocked after serious crash at Platte and Union in Colorado Springs

Scroll to top
Skip to content