Statue of divisive Polish priest removed from Gdansk square

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Workers in the Polish city of Gdansk have dismantled a statue of late Solidarity-era priest Henryk Jankowski following allegations he sexually abused minors.

Gdansk officials voted Thursday to have the statue removed, and to have the name of the square where it stood — named after Jankowski — changed.

A crane took the metal statue off its stone base Friday, and the statue was driven away in a truck.

The statue recognized Jankowski’s staunch support for the Solidarity pro-democracy movement in the 1980s, born out of Gdansk shipyard workers’ strike.

Protesters who wanted to draw attention to the abuse allegations toppled the statue last month, but shipyard workers had put it back up.

Associated Press

Associated Press

