Seoul: Small quake in North Korea likely due to mining blast

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s weather agency says a small earthquake detected in North Korea was likely caused by a mining operation.

An official from the Korean Meteorological Administration said Friday that a magnitude 2.1 earthquake was detected in North Korea on Thursday at a region near the border with the South. He didn’t want to be named, citing office rules.

The official says the quake was artificial and likely caused by an intentional blast in a coal mine.

The area is distant from the northeastern region where the North tested six nuclear devices until 2017. The North last year unilaterally demolished tunnels at its nuclear testing ground as it initiated diplomacy with Washington and Seoul.

Associated Press

