Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

World’s top sovereign wealth fund to dump oil and gas shares

STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — Norway’s $1 trillion wealth fund will begin dumping its shares in oil and gas companies, paving the way for a huge divestment in the likes of Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil.

The Norwegian fund, the biggest of its kind in the world, derives its income from the country’s own oil and gas industry. It has significant stakes in several oil companies, with some $6 billion tied up in Royal Dutch Shell alone.

Minister of Finance Siv Jensen said Friday in a statement that the move is meant to “reduce the vulnerability of our common wealth to permanent oil price decline.”

The nation of 5.3 million people derives much of its wealth from the fossil fuels industry, which accounts for some 20 percent of Norwegian GDP.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Pueblo police arrest three, seize nearly 200 grams of meth
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police arrest three, seize nearly 200 grams of meth

5:02 am
Pueblo Community College helping hungry students
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Community College helping hungry students

10:57 pm
Memorial Hospital patients get special visitors
Covering Colorado

Memorial Hospital patients get special visitors

10:44 pm
Pueblo police arrest three, seize nearly 200 grams of meth
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police arrest three, seize nearly 200 grams of meth

Pueblo Community College helping hungry students
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Community College helping hungry students

Memorial Hospital patients get special visitors
Covering Colorado

Memorial Hospital patients get special visitors

Scroll to top
Skip to content