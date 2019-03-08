Mahathir meets Philippine Muslim rebel chief-turned-governor

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has met a Filipino Muslim rebel leader who has become a regional governor under a Malaysian-brokered peace deal, telling him while it’s easier to shoot and kill than to develop a nation, prosperity can only happen in peace.

Moro Islamic Liberation Front rebel chairman Murad Ebrahim said Friday that Mahathir pledged during their meeting in Manila that his country will continue to provide help to ensure the success of the peace accord that transformed him and other rebel commanders last month into administrators of a conflict-wracked Muslim autonomous region in the south.

Mahathir met Murad on the last day of his visit to Manila, where he held talks with President Rodrigo Duterte on many issues, including combatting Islamic State-linked militants in the south.