Hungary’s Orban ponders Polish link if EU group ousts him

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister says that if his Fidesz party is ousted from the main center-right group in the European Parliament, he may seek an alliance with Poland’s ruling party.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday on state radio that conflicts with the European People’s Party, which is expected to make a decision on Fidesz’s status on March 20, are rooted in Hungary’s opposition to immigration.

Poland’s governing populist Law and Justice Party is not in the EPP and Orban has a close relationship with Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

Hungary and Poland are also facing EU procedures because of concerns about the rule of law.

Orban said he would prefer to stay in the EPP, but reform it so “there is room inside it for anti-immigration forces like us.”

Associated Press

