Finland’s center-right government resigns

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila’s center-right government has resigned after failing to push through a planned social and health reform.

Finnish broadcaster YLE says Sipila will ask President Sauli Niinisto to dissolve Parliament later in Friday.

Friday’s decision comes week before Finland holds parliamentary elections on April 14 to renew Finland’s 200-seat Eduskunta assembly.

YLE reported that successive Finnish governments have tried in the past 14 years to push the reform through but in vain.

Finnish newspaper Huvudstadsbladet said President Niinisto has asked Sipila to continue as a transition government.